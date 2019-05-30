SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Plastic Resins Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005538/en/

Global Plastic Resins Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing frequency of construction activities across the globe will act as one of the significant demand drivers of the plastic resins category. Polyurethane, which is one of the plastic resins category segments, finds its extensive application to produce rigid foam for the construction industry. Among the other category segments, engineering plastic is expected to register a high spend growth owing to its beneficial properties such as lightweight, high strength, and resistance to extreme temperatures. Last year, the spend growth of the engineering plastic segment touched a value of USD 76.09 billion, and it is expected to grow at a stable rate during the forecast period, thereby propelling the spend momentum of the plastic resins category. Download the free sample copy of this plastic resins procurement research report.

The spend growth of the plastic resins category can be traced in the US and APAC, where the food and beverage industry accounts for extensive adoption of flexible packaging. This is propelling the demand for plastic resins to a large extent. Meanwhile, in North America and Europe, the adoption of plastic resins to replace metal, ceramics, and other substances to manufacture medical devices and a high requirement from the automotive industry are driving the category growth to a significant extent.

This plastic resins procurement research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the major cost drivers and its subsequent impact on the overall pricing. Current supply market forecasts and the spend opportunities for the suppliers are also offered in this plastic resins procurement research report. In this report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.

Want personalized information? Request free customization of the plastic resins procurement research report!

"Buyers are advised to partner with suppliers that have local manufacturing or distribution centers which can help save transportation costs as plastics typically require to be transported in bulk," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This plastic resins market intelligence report has estimated that the following cost drivers will influence the category growth in the following years:

Product differentiation will increase market favorability during the forecast period

Volatility of crude oil prices is a high-risk factor that will impact the category growth

Purchase the completeplastic resins market intelligence reporthere!

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the chemicals category provide detailed supply market forecasts and information on cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Plastic resins

US market insights

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Want customized information from the plastic resins procurement research report? Get in touch

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

To view the table of contents of this plastic resins market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global Mining Explosives Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Triclosan Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005538/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us