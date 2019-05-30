The "Germany CBD Market Snapshot: Retail Store Survey" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The author conducted a survey of headshops and pharmacies in the largest cities in Germany in order to understand the product and brand landscape.
The sector is still gaining traction, however the availability of medical marijuana in the country may have an impact on the public perception and availability of CBD products. In total, 46 stores agreed to share their information, none of them part of any national branded chain. This report is an overview of the most pertinent brands, products and their distribution on the German market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Products and brands in the market
4. Products
5. Brands
Companies Mentioned
- Adrex Pharma
- Cannamedical
- Enecta
- CannabiGold
- Hirundo
- Harmony
- CeBiol
- Kingnatur
- Candropharm
