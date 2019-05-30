Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2019) - Pool Safe Inc. (TSXV: POOL) ("Pool Safe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has partnered with The Ravine Waterpark (the "Ravine") for 20 PoolSafe units under a three-year revenue share partnership.

"The Ravine opened in 2007 and each year has seen continued growth in their attractions, events and attendance," said David Berger, CEO of Pool Safe. "This year they have added the security, convenience and the luxury of PoolSafe units to their VIP Cabana's."

Mr. Berger continued, "Since January of this year, the Company has concluded partnerships and direct sales of 195 PoolSafe units. We are very pleased to highlight, that as of today's date, we have achieved more deliveries than the Company had in all of 2018."

"Pool Safe is building significant momentum, as the more than 20 different hotel chains and waterparks the Company is currently working with are now beginning to significantly expand and develop their VIP areas based upon the proven success of their initial agreements."

Berger went on to comment that the past few years of extensive round the world introduction efforts, combined with significant consumer endorsements, indicate demand will continue to expand at ever increasing rates.

Pool Safe Inc.

Pool Safe Inc. designs, develops and distributes a product known as the "PoolSafe", which functions as a multi-purpose personal poolside attendant. The PoolSafe is designed to provide safety, convenience and peace of mind for hotels, resorts, waterparks and cruise ship guests. Functions include: lockable safe, solar-powered charger for USB compatible electronic devices including phones and tablets in addition to a server call-button, a beverage cooler and holders. Conveniently located alongside pool or beach lounge chairs, PoolSafe is a unique way of providing vacationers with a comforting sense of security for their belongings, while they enjoy their vacation. For more information please visit www.poolsafeinc.com.

Pool Safe is a fully reporting publicly traded company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol POOL.

Pool Safe Inc.

Steven Glaser

Chief Operating Officer

E: sglaser@poolsafeinc.com

T: 416-630-2444

