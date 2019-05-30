ISG Digital Business Summit to Focus on Turning Disruption into Opportunity

June 25-26London event includes speakers from CenturyLink, FedEx, Hugo Boss, Booking.com, KidsKnowBest, Luxoft, Royal Bank of Scotland and the HR TECH Partnership

Summit will show how companies are embracing digital revolution to transform operations and create new, disruptive opportunities

LONDON, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategies and tactics for turning digital disruption into business opportunity will be the focus of the third annual ISG Digital Business Summit EMEA, hosted by leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), at the Park Plaza Victoria Hotel in London, June 25-26.

The ISG Digital Business Summit EMEA is part of ISG's premier annual strategic event series tailored for C-level executives. The London event brings together senior digital business strategists and technology leaders to explore themes of customer experience, future workforce, data-driven innovation, business agility, the digital backbone and the power of emerging technologies. The event will predict the digital future of business with thought-provoking sessions, hands-on technology demonstrations in the ISG Innovation Labs, business pitches from entrepreneurs competing in the ISG Startup Challenge, and six "miniconferences" that allow deeper exploration of key topics.

"ISG research shows that 87 percent of companies believe digital transformation presents a competitive opportunity, while 85 percent of enterprise decision-makers feel they must act within two years or risk falling behind the competition," said Barry Matthews, ISG partner and host of the event. "Our ISG Digital Business Summit EMEA agenda is designed to meet this pressing need to understand and quickly harness the potential benefits of disruption, with concrete guidance on new ways to enhance customer experience and engagement, optimize business processes and support future growth."

Matthews will open the summit with his "5x5x5" predictions, based on ISG data and insights, on which five industries will be most impacted by which five digital technologies over the next five years. Renowned author and entrepreneur Steven Van Belleghem will deliver the keynote address, "Customers the Day After Tomorrow." An expert on the future of customer centricity, Van Belleghem will demonstrate how the most successful businesses transform customer relationships and retention by focusing on digital transformation today, tomorrow, and beyond, and will sign copies of his new book, The Day After Tomorrow.

Additional speakers over the course of the two-day agenda include: Claudio Scola, director of product management for CenturyLink; Nicole Anderson, co-founder and managing partner of venture builder the Redsand Group; Sajjad Khan, COO, market infrastructure group CLS Services; Yaniv Naor, master data management strategist and business lead for Hugo Boss; Martin Treder, data executive, FedEx Express International; Devyani Vaishamayan, managing partner of the HR TECH Partnership; Davide Cervellin, head of analytics, global experiences, Booking.com; Af Malhotra, co-founder of disruptive AI tech startup GrowthEnabler; Udita Banerjee, program manager, Royal Bank of Scotland; Hugo Pinto, managing director, Human + Machine; Peter Robinson, COO of online media platform KidsKnowBest, and Antony Welfare, managing director of the Blockchain practice for Luxoft.

The ISG Digital Business Summit EMEA is sponsored by Luxoft, CenturyLink, Zensar and Digitalisation World. More details about ISG's Digital Business Summit EMEA can be found on the event website.

The London event is the first of two ISG Digital Business Summits to be held this year. The second will be held in Clearwater, Fla., September 23-24. For more information about the U.S. event, visit the event website.

About ISG

