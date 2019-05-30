REC Presents a Display of Medical Equipment in São Paulo

SÃO PAULO and MOSCOW, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, on 21-24 May, Brazil hosted Hospitalar 2019, an international fair for medical equipment, products and services, at which the Russian Export Center JSC (REC) supported organising "Made in Russia" display, a collective stand of domestic manufactures.

The display showcased devices, diagnostic tools and equipment for hospitals from 6 Russian companies: ALFA-MED LLC, AMA Co Ltd, MITSAR CO. LTD., BIOSS, BPLab, and MELITTA.

"The companies presented at the REC display are experts in international sales, which proves their tremendous export potential. It was a repeated visit to Brazil for many of them, and apart from the fair they actively negotiate on deliveries of their products, which is a resounding success, given the intricacy of the region and the market. Just like everywhere in the world, healthcare in Brazil is a most overregulated industry. By delivering medical equipment here, once has to rival local manufacturers, and major transnationals. And we see that our companies are ready to stand the competition and offer the products that meet global quality standards," comments Victor Sheremetker, Deputy Trade Representative of the Russian Federation in the Federative Republic of Brazil, Head of the Trade Representative Office in São Paulo, who attended the "Made in Russia" display and discussed to the stand participants potential prospects and arrangements to sell products in the Brazilian market.

At the "Made in Russia" display and beyond, the exhibitors held around 200 meetings, and 97 substantive business negotiations. Some of them already proved to be fruitful - a third of exhibitors inked with the Brazilian side agreements on cooperation and delivery of their products into the country.

As reported by organisers, Hospitalar 2019 brought together 1,200 brands, 8,000 delegates and 85,000 healthcare industry professionals from 50+ countries.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895198/REC_Presents_a_Display_of_Medical_Equipment_in_Sao_Paulo.jpg