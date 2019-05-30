The "Switzerland Online CBD Market Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is an essential guide to understanding the online CBD market in Switzerland.

In this detailed report uncover the top 20 websites selling CBD in Switzerland, the number of available brands and products and analysis of their pricing and distribution. The author further examines brand profiles and seven major CBD product categories, including oils, topical's, vape and capsules, as well as some of the most stocked products.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Websites analysed

4. CBD product offering

5. CBD product pricing

6. Brand profiles

7. Methodology

Companies Mentioned

Valtiva

Cannaliz

CBD Kingz

CBD420

Naturalpes

Biokonopia

Endoca

Blossom CBD

Cibdol

