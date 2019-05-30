sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

128,05 Euro		+0,75
+0,59 %
WKN: A2ACKK ISIN: NL0011585146 Ticker-Symbol: 2FE 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
FERRARI NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FERRARI NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
127,54
127,92
18:03
127,40
127,90
18:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FERRARI NV
FERRARI NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FERRARI NV128,05+0,59 %