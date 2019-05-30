M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Issue of Equity 30-May-2019 / 17:04 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 30 May 2019 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Issue of Equity M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") announces that, on 30 May 2019, it issued 200,000 ordinary shares of one penny each (the "Ordinary Shares") under its block listing for cash at a price of 103 pence per Ordinary Share to meet ongoing demand for the Company's existing Ordinary Shares. The new Ordinary Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares. Following this issue, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue stands at 127,350,001, and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 127,350,001. There are no Ordinary Shares held in Treasury. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 01392 477 500 James Poole, Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary Winterflood Investment Trusts 0203 100 0000 Neil Morgan Chris Mills ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: IOE TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8893 EQS News ID: 817651 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2019 11:06 ET (15:06 GMT)