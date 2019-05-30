In a brief in-line trading update, Brady has said it has made substantial progress in the first four months of FY19 and the sales pipeline is building. We are maintaining our forecasts. Carmen Carey took on the CEO role in February and we expect the results of her review of the business and new strategy to be outlined with the interims in September. The market opportunity is substantial and we believe Brady is well positioned to benefit from the significant sector consolidation.

