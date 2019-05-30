BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR Newswire
London, May 30
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc as at 31 March 2019 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-greater-europe-invst-trust-portfolio-disclosure.pdf
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427
30 May 2019
END