Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on June 1st, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 23, 2019 to May 29, 2019:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 23.05.2019 270,002 47.9796 12,954,588 XPAR 23.05.2019 50,000 47.8153 2,390,765 BATE 23.05.2019 70,000 47.8119 3,346,833 CHIX 23.05.2019 40,000 47.8142 1,912,568 TRQX 24.05.2019 85,215 47.7140 4,065,949 XPAR 24.05.2019 30,000 47.7201 1,431,603 BATE 24.05.2019 45,000 47.7013 2,146,559 CHIX 24.05.2019 20,000 47.7246 954,492 TRQX 27.05.2019 62,712 47.9401 3,006,420 XPAR 27.05.2019 25,000 47.9353 1,198,383 BATE 27.05.2019 35,000 47.9348 1,677,718 CHIX 27.05.2019 15,000 47.9347 719,021 TRQX 28.05.2019 67,798 47.9136 3,248,446 XPAR 28.05.2019 20,000 47.9036 958,072 BATE 28.05.2019 35,000 47.9054 1,676,689 CHIX 28.05.2019 15,000 47.9056 718,584 TRQX 29.05.2019 193,772 46.7657 9,061,883 XPAR 29.05.2019 20,000 46.7524 935,048 BATE 29.05.2019 35,000 46.7507 1,636,275 CHIX 29.05.2019 15,000 46.7540 701,310 TRQX Total 1,149,499 47.6218 54,741,203

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

