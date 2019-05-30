DIY Projects Change Forever With Launch Of LetsPlott Award-Winning XR Platform

AR/VR App Available For Download - Long Awaited Cubit Hardware Is Now Available for Purchase With Additional Retailers Coming Soon

DOVER, New Jersey, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plott, creators of simple, powerful solutions for DIY projects, is preparing to launch their first integrated hardware solution, Cubit, in select retailers. The digital measuring device is part of the LetsPlott Platform, an award-winning, Extended Reality (XR) platform developed by a team of creatives, designers, and engineers. LetsPlott is the only DIY platform that allows users to visualize, design and measure a space in the AR virtual world, then bring their vision to life with actionable, turn-by-turn directions via the Cubit hardware and LetsPlott mobile app. As a result, it liberates users of the complicated process behind home projects, such as calculating exact dimensions, and provides a perfect blueprint to the desired outcome they had originally envisioned.

"Our platform is the first and only Extended Reality/DIY tool that enables people to design in AR, then bring their imagination to life by taking them to the precise spots to make a change," says Plott's CEO and founder, David Xing. "We are excited to announce the upcoming retail availability of our products for everyone to start easily bringing their creativity to life."

Whether it be a first-timer or seasoned DIYer, Plott's mobile design center is the virtual tool every tool box has been missing to carry out any home project, no matter how challenging. Thanks to the LetsPlott Platform featuring Augmented Reality, users can see exactly how a project will look like with actual scale and context, as well as make annotations and add real world elements using images and links. The final step is to seamlessly transfer the curated design layout from its digital concept to a finished masterpiece with the help of Plott's innovative hardware solutions and dimensional guidance.

A truly revolutionary concept for current and future DIYers is Plott's ability to collaborate with brands and retailers that would make home design even easier for consumers. With the LetsPlott Platform's easy to use interface and design upload feature, retailers can include their products and dimensions in the LetsPlott app, eliminating extra measurement steps for users to be able to spend more time transforming ideas into reality.

The LetsPlott app and Platform is available now on iOS and Android. Cubit has a suggested retail price of $109.99 and is coming to retailers, such as TrueValue. For more information on Plott's award-winning technology and products, and to visit letsplott.com. Stay updated by following Plott on: Facebook @LetsPlott, Instagram @LetsPlott, and Twitter@LetsPlott.

About Plott

Plott creates simple, but powerful solutions for DIY projects using their award-winning Extended Reality (XR) Platform known as "LetsPlott," which enables users to simply measure and design in the LetsPlott app. After curating the perfect space, Plott's hardware, Cubit, is guided by a virtual layout that provides actionable, turn-by-turn directions to real world points, transforming ideas from virtual to reality.

