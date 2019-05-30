Truvalue Labs Receives Industry Recognition for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence

Company named "Best AI/Machine Learning Initiative" at the Inside Market Data Awards and "Best Specialist Product" at The Technical Analyst Awards 2019

SAN FRANCISO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / Truvalue Labs, the leading provider of AI-driven environmental, social and governance (ESG) data, today announced it has won "Best AI/Machine Learning Initiative" at the 17th annual Inside Market Data Awards. The company has also been awarded "Best Specialist Product" at the 2019 The Technical Analyst Awards and was named a finalist in the "Best Data Provider" category.

Hosted by WatersTechnology, the financial services industry's premier provider of technology and data-related information, the Inside Market Data Awards recognize industry excellence within market data, reference data and enterprise data management. The Technical Analyst Awards annually honor the best in technical analysis and trading software with participation from hundreds of banks, research houses and software companies from around the world. The Technical Analyst, which is based in the United Kingdom, focuses on bringing technical trading ideas to institutional financial markets. Both publications recognized Truvalue Labs for the breadth, depth and quality of its data and for its innovative technology.

"It has been an exciting couple of weeks for Truvalue Labs," said Hendrik Bartel, CEO. "We are honored that the industry has recognized us as the leader in these categories that span the industry at the intersection of AI, Big Data and ESG. Both of these awards reinforce the increased momentum around the adoption of our AI-based technologies. We are continuously working to innovate and bring the most advanced technology and products to our growing global client base, and we're thrilled to be recognized as we continue to evolve and expand our business."

With a strong focus on innovation, scalability and flexibility, Truvalue Labs leverages AI to capture unstructured data on over 15,000 companies from over 100,000 sources of information. The resulting data and analytics enable investment managers to uncover new sources of alpha, manage risk and find opportunities to outperform. The company's suite of products, including Truvalue Platform, Truvalue Data and Truvalue Cloud, deliver investable insights by revealing value and risk factors from unstructured data in real time.

About Truvalue Labs

Truvalue Labs is the first company to apply artificial intelligence (AI) to uncover timely and material Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) information at scale. The company's mission is to deliver increased transparency to investment professionals by providing data and analytics that go beyond traditional fundamentals. It is backed by investors including Series A round lead Katalyst Ventures, based in San Francisco. The award-winning products, Truvalue Platform, Truvalue Data and Truvalue Cloud, deliver investable insights by revealing value and risk factors from unstructured data at the speed of current events. Visit www.truvaluelabs.com to learn more about the SaaS and API products.

