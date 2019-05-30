Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Nadia Murad to Unveil Statue With Justice for Lai Dai Han

On June 11th, Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad will unveil a statue to commemorate victims of sexual violence

LONDON, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Nadia Murad will be at Church House near Westminster at 6.30pm on 11th June 2019 to unveil a statue to honour all victims of sexual violence. Nadia will be joined by VIP guests from the UK Parliament as part of this historic event.

Nadia Murad, 2018 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, said:

"I support recent efforts by the Vietnamese victims of sexual violence to seek recognition and justice. On June 11th, I look forward to meeting with the victims and hearing their stories first-hand."

Jack Straw, former UK foreign secretary and international ambassador for JLDH, said:

"The JLDH statue is a fitting tribute to all victims of sexual violence, and especially the Lai Dai Han and their mothers who have for so long been crying out for recognition. For too long these victims of sexual violence have been forgotten and cast aside by society."

ABOUT THE LAI DAI HAN

The "Lai Dai Han" are the tens of thousands of children of Vietnamese women that were allegedly raped by South Korean soldiers during the Vietnam War. Between 1964 and 1973, some 320,000 South Korean soldiers were deployed to Vietnam to fight alongside the United States.

Justice for Lai Dai Han gives a voice to the victims and their children and campaigns for South Korea to recognise and investigate the allegations of widespread rape and sexual violence.

Justice for Lai Dai Han works with policy makers, writers and artists to ensure this injustice is recognised, alongside fundraising efforts on behalf of the Lai Dai Han and their families.

Justice for Lai Dai Han's work seeks to raise public awareness, to allow political and community leaders to connect with the victims of sexual violence to understand their suffering first hand, and to create public art as a permanent reminder of the Lai Dai Han.

www.laidaihanjustice.org