Peter Trull Books: A Comprehensive Look at the Dynamic Relationship Between Great White Sharks, Gray Seals and The Commercial Fishermen Caught in the Middle

BREWSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / Peter Trull is a world class naturalist and the go-to expert for all things wild on Cape Cod. In this fascinating book, he explores the complexity of cause and effect in a natural ecosystem as three of the ocean's top predators converge on Cape Cod.

Gregory Skomal, Ph.D.

Senior Marine Fisheries Scientist

MA Marine Fisheries

The Gray Curtain

Discover, through exciting and informative text, and 120 vivid images, the dynamic interrelationship between expanding gray seal populations and great white sharks along the beaches of Cape Cod and the northeast coast. The "Gray Curtain" has come about as a result of geologic and environmental changes, as well as a dramatic increase to over 20,000 Gray Seals that have impacted the area. There are great transformations taking place in the region, and both fishermen and scientists play a role in these dynamic coastal changes. However, they don't always agree on why the changes have occurred. In the minds of many commercial fishermen, the return of the now-protected gray seal has played a major part. Today however, a new charismatic, apex predator has entered the picture: The Great White Shark. Responsible for several shark attacks on humans in the last few years. This enlightening, intriguing and colorful book brings together the main factors that have created the phenomenon of The Gray Curtain.



Peter Trull is at once a keen naturalist, an engaging storyteller, a contemplative author, a brilliant photographer, and a gifted educator. His visual and literary legacies have previously and artfully informed Cape Cod residents and visitors alike about the lives of some of the region's most iconic species.

Wayne R. Petersen

Massachusetts Audubon Society

