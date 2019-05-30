Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today named Sagar Teotia as the SEC's Acting Chief Accountant following the departure of Wesley R. Bricker in June.

Since 2017, Mr. Teotia has served as Deputy Chief Accountant, leading the accounting group. As Acting Chief Accountant, Mr. Teotia will serve as the principal advisor to the Commission on accounting and auditing matters and will lead the Commission's Office of the Chief Accountant. He also will be responsible for assisting the Commission with discharging its oversight of the Financial Accounting Standards Board and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.

"I am grateful that Sagar has agreed to take on this important role, and I have no doubt that he will pick up right where Wes left off leading the Commission's talented group of accounting and audit professionals," said Chairman Jay Clayton. "Sagar's extensive experience and expertise in accounting and audit matters is well recognized by his colleagues both inside and outside the Commission, and I know that he comes to work every day dedicated to ensuring that our investors have the benefit of the highest quality reporting and audit standards."

"It is an honor to continue to work on behalf of the agency and investors, and to lead the deeply talented and dedicated staff of the Office of the Chief Accountant," said Mr. Teotia. "I am looking forward to continuing to address the quality of financial reporting through engagement in both domestic and international activities and across the various groups involved in the preparation, audit, and use of financial information."

Mr. Teotia joined the SEC in 2017 from Deloitte LLP, where he was a Partner in Deloitte's National Office and was responsible for providing consultation regarding accounting matters. Earlier, he served as a professional accounting fellow in the Office of the Chief Accountant. Mr. Teotia received a B.S. in accountancy from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.