Canntab Therapeutics Limited: Canntab Therapeutics to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE: PILL.CN) (OTCQX: CTABF) (FRA: TBF1.F) (the "Company" or "Canntab"), the leading innovator in hard pill oral dose therapeutic cannabinoid and terpene blends, today announced that it will be presenting at the 9th annual LD Micro Invitational on Wednesday, June 5th at 11:20AM PST / 2:20PM EST. Richard Goldstein, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Canntab Therapeutics will be presenting and meeting with investors.

Canntab has filed 13 patents in Canada and the United States and is the leading innovator in hard pill oral dose therapeutic cannabinoid and terpene blends. We are looking forward to presenting at LD micro as it coincides with the beginning of a larger awareness campaign with the aim of engaging investors and explaining the unique worldwide revenue opportunity that Canntab represents.

"This year's Invitational will showcase some of the most unique names in the financial world, from early-stage start-ups to well-established names on the national exchanges" stated Chris Lahiji, while waiting in the longest TSA line in history. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever growing community."

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

View Canntab Therapeutics profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/CTABF

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About Canntab Therapeutics Limited

Canntab Therapeutics Ltd. is a Canadian company engaged in the research and development of advanced, pharmaceutical-grade formulations of cannabinoids and terpenes in a variety of timed-release dosages, including extended release, immediate release and flash melt. In doing so, Canntab has developed a suite of precision oral dose products that are unavailable elsewhere in the marketplace. Our proprietary hard pill cannabinoid formulations will provide doctors, patients and the general consumer with a medical grade solution with all the features you would expect from any prescription or over the counter medication. Canntab trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PILL, on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol CTABF, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol TBF1.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Name: Jeff Renwick, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +1 289.301.3812

Address: 223 Riviera Dr, Markham, ON L3R 5J6

Email: mailto:Jeff@Canntab.ca

SOURCE: Canntab Therapeutics

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547187/Canntab-Therapeutics-to-Present-at-the-9th-Annual-LD-Micro-Invitational