Today, Sarah Cannon announced that it will present its latest cancer research insights through more than 100 abstracts and presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) Annual Meeting hosted in Chicago, from May 31-June 4, 2019. The ASCO Annual Meeting brings together more than 40,000 cancer experts from around the world to review the latest research and discuss this year's theme of "Caring for Every Patient, Learning from Every Patient." Sarah Cannon experts will participate in a number of presentations and educational sessions focused on immunotherapies, including cellular therapy, and targeted investigational agents that are transforming the delivery of cancer care for patients.

"The research presented at this year's Annual Meeting will highlight Sarah Cannon's involvement in the latest CAR T-Cell Therapy approaches, bispecific antibodies, novel targeted therapies as well as personalized cancer vaccines. We continue to be excited about the developments being made in individualized cancer therapies and the potential impact for patients worldwide," said Howard A. "Skip" Burris, III, MD, President of Clinical Operations and Chief Medical Officer at Sarah Cannon. Dr. Burris will serve as the ASCO President for the 2019-2020 term, and will be inducted into his position on Monday, June 3, during the Annual Meeting.

A number of Sarah Cannon's presentations will focus on insights from more than 50 phase 1 studies, which include novel immunotherapy combinations and CAR T-Cell, as well as mutation-targeted agents.

An oral presentation titled "Safety and Preliminary Antitumor Activity of U3-1402: A HER3-Targeted Antibody Drug Conjugate in EGFR TKI-Resistant, EGFRm NSCLC," will feature the work of Melissa Johnson, MD, an investigator on the trial. Additionally, Sarah Cannon's work, under the leadership of Gerald Falchook, MD, on the phase I trial investigating the targeted therapy KRASG12C will be highlighted in an oral presentation at the meeting. The phase 1 dose escalation study of the ERK inhibitor LY3214996 will also be highlighted in an oral presentation, featuring the work of Johanna Bendell, MD, and Manish Patel, MD.

Lowell Hart, MD, will highlight the latest in novel biologics through an oral presentation on the "Effect of Trilaciclib, a CDK 4/6 Inhibitor, on Myelosuppression in Patients with Previously Treated Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Receiving Topotecan." Sarah Cannon's work in cellular therapy, under the leadership of William Donnellan, MD, will be showcased in an oral presentation on the phase I results of KTE-X19 in adult patients with relapsed/refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Additionally, Sarah Cannon investigators are presenting noteworthy studies as first authors through the following presentations:

Dr. Burris' poster presentation on a personalized cancer vaccine titled " A Phase I Multicenter Study to Assess the Safety, Tolerability, and Immunogenicity of mRNA-4157 Alone in Patients with Resected Solid Tumors and in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with Unresectable Solid Tumors " on June 1 from 1:15-2:45pm in Hall D1.

" on June 1 from 1:15-2:45pm in Hall D1. A poster authored by Kathleen Moore, MD, titled " Adavosertib with Chemotherapy in Patients with Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer: An Open Label, Four-Arm, Phase II Study " featured in a poster discussion on June 1 from 4:30-6pm in S406.

" featured in a poster discussion on June 1 from 4:30-6pm in S406. A poster authored by Judy Wang, MD, titled " First-in-Human Study of AZD5153, a Small Molecule Inhibitor of Bromodomain Protein 4, in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Malignant Solid Tumor and Lymphoma: Preliminary Data " on June 1 from 8-11am in Hall A.

" " on June 1 from 8-11am in Hall A. Dr. Johnson's poster on " A Phase I, Open Label, Multicenter Dose Escalation Study of AZD2811 Nanoparticle in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors ," presented on June 1 from 8-11am in Hall A.

" ," presented on June 1 from 8-11am in Hall A. Dr. Patel's poster titled " Open-Label, Multicenter, Phase I Study to Assess Safety and Tolerability of Adavosertib plus Durvalumab in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors ," showcased on June 1 from 8-11am in Hall A.

," showcased on June 1 from 8-11am in Hall A. A poster authored by Dr. Bendell on a " Phase 1, Open-Label, Dose-Escalation Study of M3814 Avelumab Radiotherapy in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors " displayed on June 1 from 8-11am in Hall A.

" displayed on June 1 from 8-11am in Hall A. A poster authored by Erika Hamilton, MD, discussing metastatic breast cancer therapies titled " Next-Generation Sequencing Results Among Hormone Receptor-Positive, Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients Treated with a CDK4 6 Inhibitor: A Retrospective Observational Study Based on Real-World Data " on June 2 from 8-11am in Hall A. Dr. Hamilton will also present data from Phase I Dose Escalation of H3B-6545, a First-In-Class Highly Selective Era Covalent Antagonist, in Women with ER-Positive, HER2-Negative Breast Cancer ," in another poster the same day.

" on June 2 from 8-11am in Hall A. Dr. Hamilton will also present data from ," in another poster the same day. Two posters authored by Ian Flinn, MD, titled " Effect of Dose Modifications on Response to Duvelisib in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory CLL/SLL in the DUO Trial " and " ZUMA-8: A Phase 1/2 Multicenter Study Evaluating KTE-X19 In Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia " both presented on June 2 from 8-11am in Hall A.

" and " " both presented on June 2 from 8-11am in Hall A. A poster authored by Dax Kurbegov, MD, discussing"Qualifying Sites for Oncology Clinical Trials" as a part of the Health Services Research, Clinical Informatics, and Quality of Care session on June 1 from 1:15-4:45pm in Hall A.

Sarah Cannon experts will also share insights through education sessions and oral presentations including:

Carlos Bachier, MD, will discuss " Barriers to CAR T-Cell Treatment in the Community " during an education session on CAR T-Cell Therapy on May 31 from 5:10-5:30pm in E451.

" during an education session on CAR T-Cell Therapy on May 31 from 5:10-5:30pm in E451. Dr. Johnson will discuss " Case 3: Managing Immunotherapy in Patients with Renal Insufficiency (PD-L1 Low) " during the Challenges in Use of Immunotherapy in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: Where the Rubber Meets the Road education session on May 31 at 4:30pm in Hall D1. Dr. Johnson will also serve as the session chair for the clinical science symposium on " Fine-Tuning Checkpoint Inhibition: Biomarkers of Response and Resistance " on June 1 at 8am in Hall D1, and as the chair during the Highlights of the Day session on June 2 at 7:30am in Hall D1.

" during the Challenges in Use of Immunotherapy in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: Where the Rubber Meets the Road education session on May 31 at 4:30pm in Hall D1. Dr. Johnson will also serve as the session chair for the clinical science symposium on " " on June 1 at 8am in Hall D1, and as the chair during the Highlights of the Day session on June 2 at 7:30am in Hall D1. Dr. Hamilton will present on " The Metastatic Breast Cancer Project: Engaging Patients, Advancing Research " in an education session on Tweets, Chats, and Posts: Using Social Media to Transcend Boundaries and Create Opportunities for Patients on May 31 at 4:30pm in S404. She will also serve as the chair of the Breast Cancer Metastatic Oral Abstract session on June 4 at 9:45am in Hall D1.

" in an education session on Tweets, Chats, and Posts: Using Social Media to Transcend Boundaries and Create Opportunities for Patients on May 31 at 4:30pm in S404. She will also serve as the chair of the Breast Cancer Metastatic Oral Abstract session on June 4 at 9:45am in Hall D1. Mick Correll, President of Genospace Sarah Cannon's precision medicine company, will participate as a panelist in an education session focused on the Biden Cancer Initiative titled " Biden Cancer Initiative Colloquium: Clinical Trial Enrollment--Breaking the 5% Barrier Once and For All " on June 1 at 1:15pm in E350.

" on June 1 at 1:15pm in E350. Faithlore Gardner, MD, will serve as a chair during an oral abstract session discussing " Health Services Research, Clinical Informatics, and Quality of Care II " on June 2 at 8am in S404.

" on June 2 at 8am in S404. Jesus Berdeja, MD, will participate in an oral abstract discussion onIt's Not All About CAR T: What's New in Immunotherapy?" on June 2 at 9:45am in E451.

For a full listing of all presentations authored by Sarah Cannon investigators, visit sarahcannon.com/asco

The researchers represent Sarah Cannon's global network of strategic sites:

Colorado Blood Cancer Institute, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Florida Cancer Specialists, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at HCA Midwest Health (Kansas City), Sarah Cannon Research Institute at HealthONE (Denver), Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology, Sarah Cannon Research Institute United Kingdom, and The Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma.

About Sarah Cannon Research Institute

Sarah Cannon Research Institute is the research arm of HCA Healthcare's Cancer Institute, Sarah Cannon. Focused on advancing therapies for patients, it is one of the world's leading clinical research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials throughout the United States and United Kingdom. A leader in drug development, Sarah Cannon has led more than 370 first-in-human clinical trials since its inception in 1993, and has been a clinical trial leader in the majority of approved cancer therapies over the last 10 years. Additionally, Sarah Cannon offers management, regulatory, and other research support services for drug development and industry sponsors as well as strategic investigator sites through its contract research organization (CRO), Sarah Cannon Development Innovations. For more information, visit sarahcannon.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005808/en/

Contacts:

Samantha Maxwell

samantha.maxwell@sarahcannon.com