Our Take on Trends that Matter

William Blair, a premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management, today announced the launch of William Blair THINKING, a firm wide thought-leadership website offering perspectives on investment trends. The digital content focuses on emerging themes and technological disruptors, with the firm's thought leaders addressing key topics around consumer experience, humanizing healthcare, and industrial evolution.

"William Blair has long been known for providing unique and innovative views of the latest disruptive technologies that provide advisory clients a competitive advantage in decision making," said John R. Ettelson, president and chief executive officer of William Blair. "I am extremely proud of the level of intellectual capital that our employees bring to clients, and pleased to introduce William Blair THINKING, a website highlighting our insights on some of the industry's most relevant topics."

The website provides an interactive experience where viewers can navigate and choose topics based on their interests. A sample of topics covered include:

Increased Expectations of Brands Amazing First Date

Patient Engagement Loyalty Programs to Capture Millennial Market

Industrial Technology Bullish on Industrial Tech M&A Market

Eatertainment: Merging Entertainment with Restaurants Eatertainment Disrupts Restaurant Universe

About William Blair

William Blair is a premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management. We provide advisory services, strategies, and solutions to meet our clients' evolving needs. As an independent and employee-owned firm, together with our strategic partners, we operate in more than 20 offices worldwide.* For more information, please visit williamblair.com.

*Includes strategic partnerships with Allier Capital, BDA Partners, and Poalim Capital Markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005813/en/

Contacts:

Tony Zimmer

tzimmer@williamblair.com

+1 312 364 8611