Empire State Building Exclusive 4th of July Celebration

Expansive Views of Fireworks with Food and Open Bar

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State Building (ESB) today announced that tickets are now on sale for its annual 4th of July celebration on its world-famous 86th Floor Observatory. This exclusive event offers breathtaking views of the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, a premium open bar, and gourmet food exclusively for just 200 VIP ticket purchasers.

From 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m., the Observatory will close to the general public, allowing our special 4th of July guests private access to the open-air observation deck and the opportunity to view the fireworks from the best vantage point in New York City. Speakers will play the 4th of July Fireworks soundtrack while guests enjoy an unparalleled view of the fireworks, from the World's Most Famous Building.

Food and drinks will be provided by STATE Grill and Bar, ESB's flagship restaurant.

Tickets are $500 each (tax included) and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets must be purchased or gifted online at www.empirestatebuilding.com/july4 or in advance at the ESB ticket office.

Two (2) pairs of tickets to this exclusive event will be given away through a contest run on ESB's Instagram channel (listed below). Fans of the Empire State Building can enter the contest from Thursday, May 30th through Tuesday, June 4th, at 12:00 p.m. ET. Winners will be randomly selected and announced on Friday, June 7th.

In addition to hosting the 4th of July celebration, the ESB will shine its world-famous tower lights in dynamic red, white and blue flourishes on July 4.

About the Empire State Building

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna top), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The Empire State Building was named the world's most popular travel destination in a study conducted by Uber and was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, @EmpireStateBldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, http://weibo.com/empirestatebuilding,? www.youtube.com/esbnyc or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg/.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of?March 31, 2019, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.?

