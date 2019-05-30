DGSE Companies, Inc.: DGSE to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / DGSE Companies, Inc. (NYSE American: DGSE) ("DGSE" or the "Company"), a leading wholesale, retail and recommerce dealer, announced today that it will be presenting at the 9th annual LD Micro Invitational on June 4th. The LD Micro Invitational will take place at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, in Los Angeles, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding the potential future growth, expansion and the success of business strategies. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

