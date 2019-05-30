Avinger, Inc.: Avinger Announces Presentations by Key Opinion Leaders at New Cardiovascular Horizons Annual Conference

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced four podium presentations featuring the company's Lumivascular technology at the New Cardiovascular Horizons (NCVH) annual conference, which is taking place this week in New Orleans.

Key opinion leaders in the fields of interventional cardiology, vascular surgery and interventional radiology highlighted Avinger's Lumivascular technology in the following sessions:

Dr. Warren Swee, an interventional radiologist from CLI Vascular Specialists in Delray Beach, Florida, included Avinger's Pantheris image-guided atherectomy and Ocelot CTO-crossing products in his session, "Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT): Role in Modern Cath Lab"

Dr. Jon George, an interventional cardiologist from Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, included Ocelot in his session, "An Overview of Crossing and Re-Entry Tools"

Dr. Jaafer Golzar, an interventional cardiologist from Advocate Medical Group in Chicago and Avinger's Chief Medical Officer, featured Pantheris SV (Small Vessel) in his session, "OCT Guided Treatment of Infrapopliteal Disease"

Dr. Patrick Muck, a vascular surgeon from Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, presented data from Avinger's SCAN clinical study in his session, "Are Intravascular Ultrasound and OCT Being Utilized Enough in Peripheral Interventions?"

Dr. Jaafer Golzar, Avinger's Chief Medical Officer, commented, "With its comprehensive program and top-notch faculty, NCVH represents an excellent forum for sharing best practices, innovative technologies, and important data relevant to the treatment of PAD. As a faculty member myself, I appreciate the opportunity to update the interventional community on the latest advances in the treatment of complex peripheral arterial disease. I am also very pleased to see my colleagues continue to share how Lumivascular technology positively impacts patient care."

The NCVH Conference, founded in 1999, provides education in all fields relating to peripheral vascular interventions, with a specific focus on critical limb ischemia and amputation prevention. The conference hosts 1,500+ attendees every year, and includes 24+ live case transmissions, 300+ scientific lectures, and 175+ faculty.

Atherectomy is a minimally invasive treatment for PAD in which a catheter-based device is used to remove plaque from a blood vessel. Lumivascular technology allows physicians, for the first time ever, to see from inside the artery during an atherectomy procedure by using an imaging modality called optical coherence tomography, or OCT, that is displayed on Avinger's proprietary Lightbox console. Physicians performing atherectomy with other devices must rely solely on X-ray as well as tactile feedback to guide their interventions while treating complicated arterial disease. With the Lumivascular approach, physicians can more accurately navigate their devices and treat PAD lesions, thanks to the real-time OCT images generated from inside the artery, without exposing healthcare workers and patients to the negative effects of ionizing radiation.

About Avinger, Inc.

Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs and develops the first-ever image-guided, catheter-based system that diagnoses and treats patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD). PAD is estimated to affect over 12 million people in the U.S. and over 200 million worldwide. Avinger is dedicated to radically changing the way vascular disease is treated through its Lumivascular platform, which currently consists of the Lightbox imaging console, the Ocelot family of chronic total occlusion (CTO) catheters, and the Pantheris family of atherectomy devices. Avinger is based in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.avinger.com.

