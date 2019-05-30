Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2019) - Further to its news released issued on May 28, 2019 announcing the entering into of an accommodation agreement and related sale and investment solicitation process ("SISP"), Gravitas Financial Inc. (CSE: GFI) ("Gravitas") has filed an amended early warning with respect to shares it holds in The Mint Corporation ("Mint"). Specifically, Gravitas advises that depending on the results of the SISP, as well as market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, and trading prices of Mint's securities, Gravitas may dispose of common shares of Mint.

The head office of Gravitas is at 333 Bay Street, Suite 1700, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2R2. Gravitas holds 103,630,554 common shares of Mint directly and 327,273 common shares of Mint indirectly through its subsidiary Ubika Corp; together, these shares represent approximately 53% of the outstanding common shares of Mint (on a non-diluted basis).

Forward-looking Statements.

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events or our future performance. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Gravitas disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

ABOUT GRAVITAS FINANCIAL INC.

Gravitas Financial Inc. is a platform company that creates businesses in key traditional and emerging sectors with strong industry partners. Our industry focus includes financial services, fintech, and Sino-Canadian mining. We leverage our unique platform to develop a continuous pipeline of new ventures with significant blue-sky potential. Our platform is complimented by strong investment research and digital investment media groups.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information or to receive a copy of the early warning report referred to above, please contact:

Vikas Ranjan, President, Gravitas Financial Inc.

Email: vikas@gravitasfinancial.com

Phone: 647-352-2666

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45180