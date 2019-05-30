Ivrnet Inc.: Ivrnet Announces Management Change

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / Ivrnet Inc. (TSXV: IVI) ('Ivrnet' or the 'Company') announces that Mr. David Snell has resigned as Chief Executive Officer effective May 31, 2019. Mr. Snell has been Chief Executive Officer of Ivrnet since July 2003 and led the Company through many product development and revenue achievement milestones, culminating in the wide-ranging communications solutions the Company is now able to support. The Board would like to thank Mr. Snell for his service to the Company and wishes him all the best as he pursues other endeavours. Mr. Snell will continue to be a director of Ivrnet. Mr. Andrew Watts, a director of the Company, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr Watts is a serial entrepreneur who has led high growth companies and brings experience in a wide range of industries. Also effective May 31, 2019, Scott Pickard will assume the role of Chairman of the Board.

About Ivrnet

Ivrnet is a software and communications company that develops, hosts, sells and supports value added business automation software solutions. Our products and services are delivered through the traditional phone network and the Internet. These applications facilitate automated interaction through personalized communication between people; mass communication for disseminating information to thousands of people concurrently and personalized communication between people and automated systems. Ivrnet's applications are accessible through nearly any form of communication technology, at any time, from anywhere in North America via voice, phone, fax, email, texting and the Internet.

For further information

Andrew Watts, President and CEO, Ivrnet Inc.; Tel/fax 1.800.351.7227; E-mail: investors@ivrnet.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Ivrnet Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547219/Ivrnet-Announces-Management-Change