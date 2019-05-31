Brand becomes a key supplement in fitness guru's regimen

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / Leading fitness guru Tim McComsey - a major proponent of CBD as a supplement for muscle building and post-workout recovery - has reorganized his respected list of the world's best CBD brands after completing his BioMD+ CBD review and finding the brand to be the new undisputed industry leader.

The popular fitness website TRYMFIT.com has announced a complete reorganization of its top CBD brands after publishing its BioMD CBD review. Finding BioMD+ superior to all existing CBD oils, website founder Tim McComsey immediately reorganized the site's rankings.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the most plentiful active compounds in the cannabis plant. Hemp oil producers have successfully isolated the compound from industrial hemp. CBD is non-psychoactive, and research has shown it to have great potential for furthering certain health goals. In particular, fitness professionals such as Tim McComsey have latched on to CBD for bodybuilding as the next great supplement for improving workout results.

Multiple studies have shown CBD to be a powerful antioxidant and a potent reducer of inflammation - and post-workout inflammation is one of the primary reasons why new bodybuilders don't always see the results they want. CBD may make it possible to build muscle mass more quickly by shortening the post-workout recovery period and helping people exercise more strenuously and frequently.

After publishing his BioMD+ CBD review, Tim McComsey said, "One of the reasons why I began reviewing CBD oils on my website is the tremendous variation that exists among products. The source of the hemp, the extraction method and the preservation of vital terpenes all lead to major differences in the final product."

The CBD industry has seen great changes in recent years. McComsey continued, "In general, the CBD industry has really elevated its standard for quality. We're seeing better product labeling and standardized CBD concentrations. Companies are beginning to recognize the value of terpenes. I didn't think there was much room left for a new CBD brand to appear and elevate the industry even further. BioMD+ proved me wrong - and the fact that they offer a money-back guarantee makes BioMD+ an easy brand to recommend to my clients and followers."

About TRYM Fitness, LLC: TRYM Fitness, headed by Dallas-based Personal Trainer and Registered Dietician Tim McComsey, has set the standard in the competitive field of Dallas fitness since 2011. McComsey is a leading professional bodybuilder with multiple competition victories to his credit, and he distributes his vast knowledge and experience through the website TRYMFIT.com.

About BioMDPlus, Ltd:BioMD plus CBD oil is a product created with the goal of raising expectations among CBD buyers. Created out of the true belief that CBD can make a positive difference in the health of millions, BioMD+ is created with complete company oversight into the farming, extraction and bottling processes. Every BioMD+ CBD oil contains a proprietary terpene blend designed to support individual health goals, and every bottle includes a full satisfaction guarantee.

