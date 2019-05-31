Standards Australia partners with Techstreet to deliver greater access and choice for users of Australian Standards

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standards Australia has entered into a new distribution agreement with Techstreet, a Clarivate Analytics company, to deliver greater access to content supporting innovation, safety and compliance in industries and communities across Australia.

Under the new agreement, Techstreet will become an additional distributor of Standard

Australia's content, including Australian Standards and other technical documents such as ISO and IEC materials.

Users will soon be able to access Standards Australia content through a new webstore and through a subscription service to Techstreet Enterprise, Techstreet's standards management platform.

Techstreet Enterprise provides easy, immediate access to one of the world's largest collections of industry codes and standards, plus web-based workflow tools to help standards users manage mission-critical information and make better decisions faster.

Richard Brooks, Standards Australia's Chairman, said the organisation explored a number of Australian and global publishers and distributors before appointing Clarivate's Techstreet as a new partner.

"Clarivate is a market leader in this space, with extensive experience in the distribution of technical content. We are excited about bringing choice to how customers access standards in Australia," Mr. Brooks said.

"This is an exciting step in improving access to Australian Standards, while allowing our organisation to build internal capability and develop external partnerships to deliver new methods of distribution."

"Ultimately, improving how we distribute our content ensures we serve our public purpose - to help industries work safely, sustainably and more effectively."

Todd Fegan, Vice President of Techstreet, said the company is extremely excited to expand its efforts to deliver more options and easier access to users of Standards Australia's content.

"We're pleased to become a distributor of Standard Australia's content and deliver better solutions together to help support Australian innovation and compliance," Mr Fegan said.

"For many years, Techstreet has been a trusted provider of industry codes and standards. We will continue our commitment to enhance our online library of engineering standards and related documents to create ongoing value for our customers."

Specific details of the changes as a result of this announcement will be outlined in coming weeks, including how to access the new webstore. In the meantime, Sales enquiries for subscription customers should be directed to Andrew O'Brien, Head of Sales, Australia.

Clarivate Analytics plc (NYSE: CCC; CCC.WS) is the parent company to several established brands in Australia supporting a range of scientific and technical publishing markets and houses one of the world's largest and most comprehensive collections of industry codes and standards. Its brand portfolio includes Web of Science, Techstreet, Derwent, Compumark, Cortellis and MarkMonitor.

For more information please contact:

Scott McGrath Andrew O'Brien Standards Australia Clarivate Analytics +61 429 809 337 +61 402 918 215 scott.mcgrath@standards.org.au Andrew.obrien@clarivate.com

About Standards Australia

Standards Australia is an independent, non-government, not-for-profit organisation. We are the nation's peak non-government standards development organisation. The work of Standards Australia and our contributors from industry, government and the consumer sector enhances the nation's economic efficiency, international competitiveness and contributes to a safe and sustainable environment for all Australians.

For more information, please visit www.standards.org.au.

About Techstreet

Techstreet serves those who invent, build, test and maintain virtually everything on which the world depends. Techstreet keeps technical professionals connected to 550,000+ industry codes and standards, in partnership with 150+ standards publishers. Techstreet standards and management tools help corporations, government, and academic institutions achieve national and international compliance, global competitiveness, and speed to market with better, safer products and services.

For more information, please visit www.techstreet.com/pages/subscriptions.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics plc (NYSE: CCC; CCC.WS) is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. Clarivate has built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including the Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor and Techstreet. Today, Clarivate Analytics is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help our clients reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations.

For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and oral statements made with respect to information contained in this release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Clarivate Analytics. Forward-looking statements provide Clarivate Analytics' current expectations or forecasts of future events and may include statements regarding anticipated synergies and other future expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties including factors outside of Clarivate Analytics' control that may cause actual results to differ materially. Clarivate Analytics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.