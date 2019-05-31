Upper Street Marketing Inc.: Upper Street Marketing to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2019 / Upper Street Marketing Inc. (OTC Pink:UPPR), one of the only companies in the world to control every phase of the cannabidiol (CBD) extraction cycle from seed to consumer, today announced that it will be presenting at the 9th annual LD Micro Invitational on Wednesday, June 5 at 11 AM PST / 2 PM EST. President / CEO Joseph Earle will be presenting and meeting with investors.

Now fully legal as a non-psychoactive product of industrial hemp, CBD has been promoted as an effective treatment for everything from arthritis to insomnia. To date, the only FDA-approved uses are for two rare forms of childhood epilepsy, but current CBD supply already falls far short of projected demand.

Fortune magazine and other publications have contemplated a 100X surge in CBD consumption between now and 2023, at which point UPPR and other producers will need to ramp up output from a currently minimal 50,000 kg of isolate to as much as 3.5 million kg. An estimated 7% of Americans are currently consuming CBD products, with that population conservatively expanding 30% (to 25 million adults) by 2025.

UPPR welcomes the challenge and recognizes the scope of the commercial opportunity ahead, as CEO Earle's presentation will reveal.

"This year's Invitational will showcase some of the most unique names in the financial world, from early-stage start-ups to well-established names on the national exchanges" stated Chris Lahiji, while waiting in the longest TSA line in history. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever growing community."

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

View Upper Street Marketing Inc.'s profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/UPPR

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About Upper Street Marketing Inc.

Now fully legal as a non-psychoactive product of industrial hemp, cannabidiol (CBD) has been promoted as an effective treatment for everything from arthritis to insomnia. To date, the only FDA-approved uses are for two rare forms of childhood epilepsy. With one of the only integrated "seed to consumer" platforms for participating in all phases of the industry from crop to value-added commercial and clinical product development, UPPR intends to be a leader in FDA cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) capabilities in the hemp and CBD marketplace.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Phone: (844) 535-UPPR

Address: 17311 Caminito Canasto, San Diego, CA, USA, 92127

Email: investorrelations@upperstreetmarketing.com

SOURCE: Upper Street Marketing

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547241/Upper-Street-Marketing-to-Present-at-the-9th-Annual-LD-Micro-Invitational