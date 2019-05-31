F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche and GE Healthcare launch NAVIFY Tumor Board with medical imaging capabilities to enable more personalised treatment decisions in cancer care

Roche and GE Healthcare launch NAVIFY Tumor Board with medical imaging capabilities to enable more personalised treatment decisions in cancer care

Radiologists can now upload their patient records to the same dashboard as patient files from other disciplines

First collaboration product enables tumour boards to have a more comprehensive view of each patient in one place

Important step in Roche's personalised healthcare strategy to fit treatments to patients who can benefit most from a specific therapy



Basel, 31 May 2019 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today the release of NAVIFY Tumor Board 2.0, the first collaboration product from our partnership with GE Healthcare. Incorporating medical image viewing and storage capabilities with other patient data, the product enables tumour boards - multi-disciplinary teams who determine treatment plans for cancer patients - to have a more comprehensive view of each patient in one place.



Bringing together patient medical records from various systems for review by tumour boards can be time-consuming and cumbersome. The integration of GE Healthcare's medical image viewer into NAVIFY Tumor Board 2.0 enables radiologists to upload their patient records to the same dashboard where patient files from other disciplines in the cancer care team are stored. Having complete patient diagnostic information in one location helps specialists use the limited time they have during tumour boards to review all relevant files quickly and align on the best possible treatment plan for each cancer patient.



"This new version of NAVIFY Tumor Board is the first product developed in partnership with GE Healthcare and demonstrates our shared vision of accelerating personalised healthcare," said Michael Heuer, CEO Roche Diagnostics. "Our mutual focus is on delivering clinical decision support solutions that enable healthcare professionals to make faster, more confident decisions, allowing more personalized treatment based on truly integrated diagnostics."



"We are delighted to announce the first major milestone of our ongoing collaboration with Roche, as we work together to enable precision healthcare. Workflows around tumour boards can be inefficient, and we hope this single, holistic dashboard - including patient data and images - will enable oncology teams to align more quickly on the most optimal diagnosis and treatment plan for the benefit of each patient," said Tom McGuinness, President and CEO, GE Healthcare Imaging.



The partnership combines Roche expertise in advanced lab testing and the GE Healthcare leadership in medical imaging and monitoring to provide an ecosystem of workflow solutions and apps on an industry-first shared integrated diagnostics platform. The companies are aiming to design products to enable seamless integration and analysis of comprehensive lab and medical imaging data, patient records, medical best practice, real time monitoring and the latest research outcomes. Clinicians will then have confidence that they are making the best possible treatment decision for each patient.



The new version of NAVIFY Tumor Board is initially available in the United States and Canada with additional markets to follow in the near future.



About the NAVIFY Decision Support portfolio

The NAVIFY Decision Support portfolio helps healthcare professionals navigate the increasing complexity of medical and scientific information by transforming large amounts of data into actionable insights -fundamentally changing clinical decision making across the care continuum. NAVIFY Tumor Board, a cloud-based software solution, streamlines and standardizes preparation, facilitation and documentation of treatment decisions by oncology care teams. The NAVIFY portfolio is continuously evolving to include additional solutions that support more personalized, confident treatment decisions for the benefit of each individual patient.



About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare - a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.



Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. Thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the tenth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as the most sustainable company in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).



The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2018 employed about 94,000 people worldwide. In 2018, Roche invested CHF 11 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 56.8 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com .



All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.





