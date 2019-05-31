All Star Minerals Plc - Final Results

All Star Minerals PLC ("All Star")

Final Results

The Company hereby notifies shareholders that the Annual Report and Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 have now been approved by the Company's board.

A full copy of the Annual Report will be available shortly on the Company's website, www.allstarminerals.co.uk

REVIEW OF THE BUSINESS - Chairman's Statement

The past twelve months have been a period in which the Company has witnessed continued positive momentum by reviewing potential transactions and working towards finding a suitable transaction.

The board of All Star has continued to review options as to how best advance the Company forward. Going forward, discussions will continue to be held regarding transactions and it is hoped that a suitable transaction will be identified in due course.

As a Company with a listing on the NEX Exchange Growth Market, our access to capital is predominantly through UK investors, whether that be private client brokers or sophisticated and high net worth individuals. This funding route has continued to be a very tough environment for raising capital during the past twelve months.

The Company's principal asset since relinquishing and selling its Australian assets is its shareholding in investee company, NQ Minerals Plc. Throughout 2018, All Star continued holding 5,519,545 shares in the Company, which equated to 1.64% ownership of the Company at year end.

The shareholding was valued at £579,553 at 31 December 2018. The board of All Star looks forward to the performance of its investment over the course of 2019.

FINANCIALS

The financial results for the 12 month period to 31 December 2018 shows a loss after taxation of £110,369 (2017: loss of £175,026). The increase in value of NQ Minerals' shares and lower general corporate overheads meant that the Company recorded a smaller loss for the period versus 2017.

The basic loss per share from continuing operations was 0.01p (2017: loss per share of 0.02p).

The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend.

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES FACING THE COMPANY

The principal risks faced by the Company are as follows:

- The ability to raise sufficient funds to continue to execute the Company's strategy; and



- The performance of the investment in NQ Minerals plc which is an overseas mining and exploration company.

OUTLOOK

I believe that All Star could be enhanced through a number of different means. If that was to occur, it would completely change the current corporate structure of the Company and benefit shareholders.

However, in the interim the Company's working capital position still requires careful management.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow board members, shareholders and our advisers for their continued support and patience over the past twelve months. In what overall has been another pleasing period, the Company has continued with its transition and is shaping for the future.

Tomas Nugent

Executive Chairman

31 May 2019

INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018 2017 £ £ Administrative expenses

Other operating income (85,719)

1,350 (149,026)

- Finance costs (26,000) (26,000) LOSS BEFORE TAX (110,369) (175,026) Income tax expense - -

LOSS FOR THE YEAR

(110,369) (175,026) 2018 2017 £ £ LOSS PER SHARE expressed in pence per share Basic

Diluted (0.01)

(0.01) (0.02)

(0.02) £ £ LOSS FOR THE YEAR (110,369) (175,026) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:

Fair value movement: available for sale investments



137,989



27,598 137,989 27,598 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR 27,620 (147,428)

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Issued capital

£ Share premium

£ Other reserves

£ Accumulated losses

£ Total equity

£ Balance at 1 January 2018 428,433 1,773,610 748,050 (2,892,994) 57,099 Comprehensive income for the year Loss for the year - - - (110,369) (110,369) Other comprehensive income Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:



Fair value movement:

available for sale

investments











-











-











137,989











-











137,989

Total comprehensive income for the year -



- -



- 137,989



137,989 -



(110,369) 137,989



27,620 Balance at 31 December 2018 428,433 1,773,610 886,039 (3,003,363) 84,719 Issued capital

£ Share premium

£ Other reserves

£ Accumulated losses

£ Total equity

£ Balance at 1 January 2017 410,369 1,646,674 720,452 (2,717,968) 59,527 Total comprehensive income for the year Loss for the year - - - (175,026) (175,026) Other comprehensive income

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:



Fair value movements on

available for sale

investments - - 27,598 - 27,598

Total comprehensive income for the year

-





-

-





-

27,598





27,598

-





(175,026)

27,598





(147,428) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Issue of shares 18,064 126,936 - - 145,000 Balance at 31 December 2018 428,433 1,773,610 748,050 (2,892,994) 57,099

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018 2017 £ £ ASSETS NON CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment - - - - CURRENT ASSETS Trade and other receivables - - Cash and cash equivalents 7,935 39,086 Available for sale financial assets 579,553 441,564 587,488 480,650 TOTAL ASSETS 587,488 480,650 EQUITY

ISSUED CAPITAL AND RESERVES Issued share capital 428,433 428,433 Share premium 1,773,610 1,773,610 Other Reserves (per SOCIE) 886,039 748,050 Accumulated losses (3,003,363) (2,892,994) TOTAL EQUITY 84,719 57,099 CURRENT LIABILITIES Borrowings 179,210 153,210 Trade and other payables 323,559 270,341 502,769 423,551 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 587,488 480,650

CASHFLOW STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018 2017 £ £ CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Total loss (110,369) (175,026) ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE TO LOSS FROM OPERATIONS Interest expense 26,000 26,000 ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE LOSS FROM OPERATIONS 26,000 26,000 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (84,369) (149,026) CASH FLOWS BEFORE CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL (84,369) (149,026) INCREASE IN WORKING CAPITAL Decrease in trade and other receivables - 2,811 Increase in trade and other payables 53,218 40,016 INCREASE IN WORKING CAPITAL 98,451 42,827 CASH FLOW USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (31,151) (106,199) NET CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Gross proceeds from issue of equity share capital - 124,500 NET CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES - 124,500 (31,151) 18,301

Cash and cash equivalents brought forward

39,086

20,785

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS AT 31 DECEMBER

7,935

39,086

The independent auditor's report has highlighted a material uncertainty in relation to going concern. Due to the consideration of factors such as the Company's ability to raise funding, the audit opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.