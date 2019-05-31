Some 56 bids were submitted for the fourth round of the RenovAr program for large scale renewables. Projects will be selected on July 22. With this procurement the Argentinian government wants to allocate a total of 350 MW of solar and wind generation capacity, with a 10 MW size limit per project.Argentina's Secretariat of Energy has received 56 bids for the fourth round - confusingly called Ronda 3 - of the RenovAr auction scheme for large scale renewable energy projects. The proposals, estimated to represent around $520 million of investment, are for projects in 14 provinces said the secretariat, ...

