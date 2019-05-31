The "UK Lawnmowers Market Opportunity and Growth Assessment 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The lawnmowers market in UK is likely to reach revenues of around $2.5 billion, registering an absolute growth rate of 33% in 2018-2024.

The market is primarily driven by the growing demand for lawn mowers in the commercial (sports complex, golf courses) as well as residential segments. With this report, customers can discover the latest market dynamics and identify sources of potential market growth for the lawn mowers market in UK.

The lawnmowers market in UK is driven by factors such as growing interests in backyard beautification, introduction of models with ease of usage, and increased adoption of robotic models with connectivity and smart features such as lawn mapping and navigation. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the lawn mower market by products, end-users, distribution channels, and fuel type.

Key Highlights of the Report

The walk-behind segment was the major revenue contributor to the lawn mowers market in UK in 2018.

The push mower segment, which is the second largest growing segment, occupies a share of over 30% in the walk-behind category.

Gas-powered lawn mowers remain the preferred choice, though electric-powered ones are making significant progress in adoption among end-users.

The residential user segment is the fastest growing and occupies major shares in the end-user segment.

Bosch dominated the vendor landscape, followed by Husqvarna Group.

The study considers the present scenario of the lawnmower market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2024. The report covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It also offers vendor share of leading companies operating in the market.

Report Offerings

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the lawnmowers market in UK for the current and forecast period

Classification of the lawnmowers market into multiple segments and sub-segments and the analysis of each segment's market sizing and forecast

A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the lawnmowers industry in UK

An assessment of the competitive landscape and market share listing of major and emerging vendors

A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

Report Coverage

The report provides an elaborative analysis of the lawnmowers market in UK and its segments, including product, fuel, and end-user types. It discusses different segments of lawnmowers to derive specific market estimations. The segmentation includes:

Market Segmentation by Products

Walk-behind Lawnmowers

Self-propelled Mower

Push Mower

Hover Mower

Reel/Cylinder Mower

Ride-on Mower

Standard Ride-on Mower

Zero-turn Lawn Mower

Lawn Tractors

Garden Tractors

Robotic Lawn Mower

Market Segmentation by End-users

Residential Users

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses

Government Others

Market by Fuel Type

Gas-powered Lawnmowers

Electric-powered Lawnmowers

Manual-powered Lawnmowers

Propane-powered Lawnmowers

Market by Distribution Channels

Retail

Dealers Distributors

Mass Market Players

Specialty Stores

Online

Companies Mentioned

Deere Co.

Honda Power Equipment

Kubota

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

The Toro Company

Ariens Company

Bad Boys Mowers

Black+Decker

Bobcat Company

Briggs Stratton

Generac Power Systems

Hustler Turf Equipment

Husqvarna

Cub Cadet

Mean Green Products

Makita Corporation

STIGA

SCAG Power Equipment

Gtech (Grey Technology)

Snow Joe

Yard Force

Swisher Acquisition

Turflynx

Hayter Limited

Flymo

COBRA

STIHL

Greenworks Tools

WOLF-Garten

