According to Technavio Research Report, "Global Acid Dyes Market by application (textile, leather, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) is witnessed to grow to USD 320.87 million, at a CAGR of 6% from 2019-2023".

Textile application segment will garner the highest share

The textile application segment garnered the highest acid dyes market share during the forecast period. These dyes are often used for imparting various colors to textile fibers, including silk, nylon, and wool. Acid dyes often exhibit better color fastness compared to conventional dyes due to their superior bonding resulting in improved durability. Hence, the ability of acid dyes to offer color fastness makes them an ideal choice for the textile industry during the forthcoming years.

"There has been a significant growth in the global textile market. Textile industries including stores offering garments, apparels, and construction fabrics have registered rapid growth in the emerging economies including India and China. The continuously expanding textile industry across the globe is expected to create ample of opportunities for the global acid dyes market during the next few years" says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Superior properties of acid dyes to drive demand

Acid dyes exhibit superior properties with respect to durability, reactivity, and strength. In addition, their cost-effectiveness makes them suitable for natural fibers including wool, silk, and jute. Acid dyes also impart vibrant colors to natural fibers due to their superior bonding strength achieved from the strong bond between the negatively charged acid dyes and positively charged natural fibers. Therefore, the rising awareness of the superior properties of acid dyes is expected to boost the growth of during the next few years.

Acid dyes to witness fastest adoption in the APAC region

APAC is likely to witness fastest acid dyes market growth in the forthcoming years as the demand for these dyes is increasing considerably from various industries such as the textile and leather industries. In addition, the growing production of silk in the emerging economies of India and China will also directly drive the manufacture of acid dyes in the upcoming years. Therefore, the growing use of acid dyes in the textile and leather industry will because of their superior bonding properties and stability will lead to market growth over the next few years.

Few Major Players for the Acid Dyesmarket are:

Atul Ltd.

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.

Huntsman International LLC

Kiri Industries Ltd.

