F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Change of Name

From: F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited (now called BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited)

Date:31 May 2019

LEI: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

Change of Name

F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited (the "Company") announces that it will change its name to BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited with effect from 3 June 2019. Shareholder approval was granted at the AGM on 30 May 2019 to change the Company name which will be aligned with the name of the Investment Manager.

The Company's trading instrument display mnemonic ("TIDM") will change from FCPT to BCPT. The ISIN and SEDOL numbers will remain unchanged.

The Company's shares will trade under the new name on the London Stock Exchange with effect from 8.00 a.m. on 3 June 2019.

The Company's website address will be amended to reflect the change of name and will be available at www.bmocommercialproperty.com from 3 June 2019.

Shareholders are unaffected by the change of name and existing share certificates should be retained and will remain valid. Any new share certificates issued will bear the name BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited. The investment policy and process remain unchanged with Richard Kirby as Fund Manager.





