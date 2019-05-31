EQS-News / 31/05/2019 / 18:50 UTC+8 [To: Business Editor][For Immediate Release] / _(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)_ Guotai Junan International Received Several Awards by _Bloomberg Businessweek_ Including "Excellence Award" of the "Wealth Management Platform" [31 May 2019 - Hong Kong] *Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited *("*Guotai Junan International*", "*GTJAI*", the "*Company*" or "*Group*", stock code:*1788*) is pleased to announce that the Company was granted with several awards from "Financial Institution Awards 2019" held by the _Bloomberg Buesinessweek_ for the third consecutive year, reflecting the high recognition on "Guotai Junan" brand among international media. Over the years, GTJAI has accompanied Chinese enterprises, financial institutions and high-net-worth clients on the course of growth, providing high-quality cross-border investment and financing solutions, with its diversified financial derivatives well received by professional investors and institutions. "Excellence Award" of the "*Wealth Management Platform*" "Excellence Award" of the "*Cross-border Financial Service*" "Outstanding Award" of the "*Annual Financial Derivatives institution*" (granted for the third consecutive year) *Constantly Optimized wealth management platform while steadily grew in AUM* With the booming economy in the past few years, China's wealth accumulation has gradually improved, and customers' demand for international asset allocation and financial services has increased. In recent years, GTJAI has continuously upgraded its existing wealth management platform, not only providing a convenient "one-stop" online trading platform, but also leveraging the Company's leading advantage in the bond market and financial products to offer customized investment products to clients, to achieve comprehensive improvement in both "software and hardware". At the end of October 2018, to satisfy differentiated demand of high-net-worth clients more precisely, GTJAI set up a new wealth management center, attracting large quantities of new clients, and the assets under management have steadily increased to hit new records. *Effectively enhance investment return and trading experience of clients with quality cross-border financial products and services* With its prudential management and stable development gaining high recognition from global credit rating agencies, the Company has been rated with industry-leading "Baa2" and "BBB+" by Moody's and Standard & Poor's respectively, an industry-leading rating enhancing the Company's funding cost and laying a solid foundation for its cooperation with world-known financial institutions. When providing products to high-net-worth clients and financial institutions, GTJAI has effectively lowered the trading cost and optimized the investment return for the clients with its faithful and professional services and highly-competitive investment and financing products, which has won the Company recognition among clients. Regarding the corporate clients, GTJAI maintains a leading position in the US dollar-denominated bonds market and the Hong Kong IPO underwriting market with its influential brand reputation and extensive experience. In the past few years, GTJAI has recorded a steady growth in market share and the amount of underwriting project in the debt and stock capital market, therefore enriching the investment portfolio for its clients. *Derivatives winning awards for the third consecutive year, catering to differentiated demands of clients* This year, as the third consecutive year witnessing Guotai Junan International winning the award for "Annual Financial Derivatives institution", is another testimony for the leading position of the Company's financial products business. Amid the significant fluctuations in global market in 2018, the Company has embraced a growing client demand for its financial products, with its revenue from financial products business reaching a record-high of HKD640 million, a YOY soar of 111%. GTJAI uses different structured notes to meet the differentiated demands from institutions. Data shows that in the last year, the Company's financial products were enjoying a growing degree of penetration in the portfolio of its high-net-worth clients. Meanwhile, the number of the Company's professional investors has increased by approximately 40% year-on-year, marking a surge for two consecutive years. Looking forward, Guotai Junan International will seize the opportunity arising from industry development, continue to optimize and strengthen its diversified business and products, and expand the wealth management business. With the aid of innovative technology, the Company will upgrade its competitiveness as a first-tier financial service provider, to better serve as a reliable partner for its clients. *About Bloomberg Businessweek:* The Financial Institution Awards, presented by Bloomberg Businessweek, had appraised enterprises in banking, insurance and investment banking sectors through an authoritative evaluation mechanism, and selected prominent players in aspects of market performance, business growth, development and strategy during the year, aiming to motivate the sectors with greater efforts to Hong Kong's economic stability and prosperity. Bloomberg Businessweek / Chinese Edition was first launched in Mainland China in 2011, and in Hong Kong and Taiwan in mid-2013. -End- *About Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited* *Guotai Junan International* is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company. The Company is the first Chinese securities broker to list on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange by way of initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong, the Company provides diversified integrated financial services. The core services include: wealth management, brokerage, corporate finance, loans and financing, asset management, financial products, market making and investment. The Company is one of the constituents of HSCI, Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index, FTSE HK index and FTSE HK ex H share index. Guotai Junan International has been assigned "Baa2 / Prime-2" and "BBB+ / A-2" rating from Moody and Standard & Poor respectively. The controlling shareholder, Guotai Junan Securities Company Limited (Stock Code: 601211.SS; 2611.HK), is the comprehensive financial provider with a long-term, sustainable and overall leading position in the Chinese securities industry. 