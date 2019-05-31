Cold Pressed Juice Market led by Growing Consumer Awareness Towards High Nutritional Diets, is Estimated to hit the $12.71 Billion Mark by 2025 Growing at a CAGR of 10.1%. - IndustryARC

Demand for Cold Pressed Juice Market in North America

HYDERABAD, India, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North America is the largest market for cold pressed juice, the regional revenue share by the market was registered as 35% of the global revenue in 2018. The demand for cold pressed juice market in North America has been on the rise in recent years. Growing number of diabetic patients coupled with rising dietary and health concerns among people are some of the major factors driving the market growth in the region. By sales channel, the offline segment stood as the largest segment occupying a share of more than 80% in 2018. However, the online segment would demonstrate the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Rising internet penetration coupled with lucrative offers available through online channels are some of the prominent factors supporting the online segment growth.

The cold pressed juice market exhibit robust growth with growing consumer awareness towards high nutritional diets majorly among millennial population. Consumer preferences are shifting towards healthy, caffeine-free beverages, and the organic property of cold-pressed juices attract the large consumer base. Global foods, snacks, and beverage key players PepsiCo, Coca Cola, and others have heavily invested in cold-pressed juice sector owing to high growth potential of the market in near future. Cold pressed juices are high in vitamins, minerals and anti-oxidants. Therefore, the detoxifying benefits offered by these beverages is another prominent factor driving the market growth.

The major players in this cold pressed juice market include

Liquiteria Inc.

Pressed Juicery

Hoogesteger

Raw Pressery

Suja Juice

Cold pressed juice manufacturers have laid their focus on product launches to address the increasing competition in the market and enhance their product portfolio. Moreover, this strategy is also aligned with the increasing demand for healthy beverages from consumers.

The cold pressed juice market study across various types is incorporated in the report

Fruit Juices

Vegetables Juices

Mixed Juices

Others

The overall market is also presented from the perspective of different geographic regions and the key countries for this industry. Competitive landscape for each of the product types is highlighted and market players are profiled.

