Zendesk Inc's Strong Results and New Acquisition Keeps Momentum GoingZendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) stock has been on a tear as of late, advancing 150% since the start of 2018 and rising 50% in 2019. The reason? The company continues to report strong quarterly results that beat Wall Street expectations.You can't ask for much more than that from a tech stock (or any stock, for that matter).And thanks to strong guidance, acquisitions, and a rapidly expanding customer base, the outlook for Zendesk stock remains bullish. A forecast for the next 12 months of $129.00 is within reach. Currently trading at record levels near $85.00, a 12-month price target of $129.00.

