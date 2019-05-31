CPR Cell Phone Repair: CPR Proudly Welcomes Marine to Network of Franchisees

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

Independence, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2019 / CPR Fredericksburg in Virginia is the latest store to join CPR Cell Phone Repair network, the largest and fastest growing mobile repair franchise in North America. CPR congratulates Benny W. Rhodes, Jr. on the opening of his first store.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Fredericksburg, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/fredericksburg-va/.

"On behalf of the team at Corporate, we are honored to welcome an experienced service member to our network," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "Through Benny's professional experience, he's demonstrated his ability to lead a team to produce successful results. We look forward to seeing his store enrich the lives of the local community by providing first-in-class device repair and services."

CPR Fredericksburg is located in the heart of the city's Central Park shopping complex, a booming retail center with over 160 businesses. Boasting over 2,200,000 square feet, Central Park was once named the largest unenclosed mall on the East Coast. It is conveniently located near the intersection of Interstate 95 and State Route 3.

"Partnered with CPR Cell Phone Repair, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be a part of a dynamic and growing industry," said Benny. "We look forward to servicing the City of Fredericksburg and its surrounding communities."

With over 15 years as a Marine Officer, Benny's had the opportunity to lead units ranging in sizes from 4 to 200 personnel, in both operational and non-operational settings. He is a member of the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, and enjoys running, reading, and spending time with his wife and two children. Benny is originally from Tampa, Florida and is an alum of the University of Tampa, but he and his family now reside in Quantico, Virginia. To learn more about CPR Fredericksburg, please visit or contact the store at the details below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Fredericksburg is located at:

3142 Cowan Blvd

Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Please contact the store at 540-940-6680 or via email: repairs@cpr-fredericksburg.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/fredericksburg-va/.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 750 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Jeff Gasner

jeff@cellphonerepair.com

877-856-5101

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547263/CPR-Proudly-Welcomes-Marine-to-Network-of-Franchisees