BioCorRx Inc.: BioCorRx to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2019 / BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (the "Company"), a leader, developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of addiction and related disorders, today announced that it will be presenting at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:40-11:00 a.m. PST. Brady Granier, President and CEO and Lourdes Felix, CFO and COO will be presenting and meeting with investors.

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction and related disorders. The BioCorRx Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids, and can prevent opioid overdose following relapse. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx Inc. is a Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) program tailored specifically for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. The Company also conducts R&D under its controlled subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals. For more information on BICX and product pipeline, visit www.BioCorRx.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually. In 2015, LD Micro launched the first pure microcap index to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD provides tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

