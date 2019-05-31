GST Registration and Filing is Easier Than Ever, Thanks to Vakil Search

As Part of their New and Simple Online GST Filing Procedure, Vakil Search Can Connect People with a GST Expert in One Working Day

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2019 / The founders of Vakil Search are pleased to announce the launch of their new online Goods and Services Tax (GST) related services, including GST registration and assistance with GST return filing.

To learn more about GST registration and the online services that Vakil Search offers, please visit https://vakilsearch.com/gst-india/gst-registration/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the GST is the biggest tax reform to be implemented in independent India. It has streamlined the country's indirect taxation system, underlining its promise of a unified domestic system of indirect taxes. Its impact on the economy and various sectors has been largely positive, the spokesperson noted, barring some initial teething problems that are only expected with a reform undertaken on such a large scale.

"The buzz is that the simplified monthly GST form approved by the GST Council last year is finally ready and the new format may be rolled out on a pilot basis in July," the spokesperson noted, adding that the new simplified returns filing format, approved by the GST Council last July, is finally ready to be rolled-out after being deferred twice.

"Under the new format, taxpayers will be required to file one monthly return, except small taxpayers and a few exceptions. Those with no purchases, no output tax liability and no input tax credit in any quarter of the financial year will have to file one 'Nil' return for the entire quarter, while taxpayers with turnover of up to Rs 5 crore in the last fiscal can file quarterly return with monthly payment of taxes on self-declaration basis."

Vakil Search is now using the internet to simplify time-consuming paperwork, the spokesperson noted. Over the past five years, the company has helped tens of thousands of start-ups register themselves, protect their intellectual property, secure funding from venture capitalists and comply with the many regulations of the MCA.

"Vakil Search can connect you with a GST expert in just one working day. And if you're not totally satisfied, we'll take another day to find a replacement," the spokesperson noted, adding that this is all done at the lowest price, both online and offline.

"We will also help you get a secure GST Identification Number. We make it easy for you to get your GST from the comfort of your own home. We do the entire process online. We will file your returns and complete all other compliances as and when required."

About Vakil Search:

Vakil Search is a technology-driven platform that is devoted to organising the professional services industry in India. Their services cover all the legal needs of businesses, such as incorporation, government registrations and filings, accounting, documentation and annual compliances. They also offer a wide range of services to individuals, such as property agreements and tax filing. Their mission is to provide one-click access to individuals and businesses for all their legal and professional needs. For more information, please visit https://vakilsearch.com/.

Vakil Search, Corporate Office

Prince Info Park, A-5th Floor

Ambattur Industrial Estate, Ambattur

Chennai , Tamil Nadu - 600 058

Contact:

Agnes Joseph

agnes@vakilsearch.com

8248689465

SOURCE: Vakil Search

