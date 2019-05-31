This new, 2,100 m² facility extends the company's Electrical & Electronics testing facilities at Amata City to the testing of electric equipment against electromagnetic interference.

EMC standards have been developed internationally to regulate the electromagnetic emissions from a piece of equipment and to ensure the immunity of that equipment to electromagnetic interference. EMC testing is necessary for virtually every product that works with electricity as electromagnetic interference can cause malfunction in the product or interfere with other electric devices.

The expanded facility, which features two new, shielded rooms, looks set to gain ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation later this year. It offers full capability to undertake EMC testing across the following product categories:

Household appliances and power tools (domestic and industrial)

Electrical toys

Ms. Sureeporn Pongsatienraphap, Testing Business Manager said: "This investment boosts our capability in the region to ensure our E&E clients benefit from a locally available service which guarantees competitiveness in the international markets. Time is critical in the lifespan of these products and we believe our enhanced capability will help clients streamline and speed up their route to new markets."

The new facility enhances SGS's accredited testing capability at the site which includes:

ISO/IEC 17025 and CBTL (under SGS Fimko Ltd) safety testing for household appliances and electric toys including: refrigerators, commercial refrigerators, washing machines, tumble dryers, rice cookers, thermopots, heating liquids, electric fans, electric pans, electric irons, grills & toasters, battery chargers, and electric toys

(RoHS) ISO/IEC 17025 - Chemical testing according to RoHS directive on E&E products and components

SGS Electrical & Electronic Testing Services

SGS has the electrical and electronic industry regulatory and technical expertise to provide testing services for abuse, benchmarking, durability, electrical, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), environmental, life cycle analysis, performance, safety standards and transportation on cells, batteries and modules.

For further information, please contact:

Ms. Laddawan Uranphit

Sales & Marketing Manager

SGS CRS

t: +66 86 374 2886

www.sgs.com/ee (https://www.sgs.com/en/consumer-goods-retail/electrical-and-electronics)

