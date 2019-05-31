LGC Capital LTD.: LGC Capital Ltd. Closes Financing With Arlington Capital and Retains Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

MONTRÉAL, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGC Capital Ltd. (TSX-V: LG / OTCQB: LGGCF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced financing with Arlington Capital and has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. to handle its investor relations activities.



"We are pleased to announce that we have selected Renmark to reinforce LGC Capital Ltd.'s profile in the financial community and enhance the visibility of our company. We choose Renmark because its standards and methodologies fit best with the message we wish to communicate to the investing public," noted John McMullen, President.

In consideration of the services to be provided, the monthly fees incurred by LGC Capital Ltd. will be a cash consideration of up to $8,000 CAD, starting June1st, 2019 for a period of six months ending on November 30th, 2019 and monthly thereafter.

Renmark Financial Communications does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in LGC Capital Ltd. or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

LGC is also pleased to announce that is has closed the final tranche of its previously announced financing with Arlington Capital (please refer to LGC's press release dated January 24, 2019). Pursuant to the private placement, Arlington Capital has fully subscribed for a total of 104,000,000 common shares of LGC at a price of $0.10 per share. As a result of this private placement, Arlington Capital is LGC's largest single shareholder holding 19.97% of LGC's issued and outstanding common shares. There were no warrants with this financing. Use of proceeds are to accelerate LGC's group of companies' business plan for the current calendar year. As previously announced, on closing of the private placement, LGC will pay a 3% finder's fee to an arms-length third party, and, in accordance with the terms of the private placement, has appointed an Arlington Capital representative to LGC's board of directors in the person of Mr. Ferras Zalt who is now chairman of LGC's board of directors.

