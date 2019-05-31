Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Final Results to 31 December 2018 and Notice of AGM 31-May-2019 / 14:06 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium", the "Group" or the "Company") Final Results to 31 December 2018 and Notice of AGM STATEMENT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX: COIN), the venture builder, investor and adviser to early-stage blockchain technology companies, is pleased to announce its final results for the year ended 31 December 2018, a milestone period which generated record revenues. Strategy Highlights The Company's "Invest and build" strategy demonstrated significant commercial success: · 2018 marks the first year since inception during which Coinsilium generated annual revenues in excess of GBP1m as it recorded GBP1.68m in revenues for the year · Revenues mainly originated from advisory services provided to blockchain companies planning to issue tokens via Token Generation Events ("TGE's") · Coinsilium exercised its option to increase its equity stake into tech skill assessment and validation network Indorse to hold 10% of the Singapore-based company's total shares · Expanded its portfolio of investments by participating in the seed funding rounds of Bundle Network, a single platform facilitating the trading of multiple digital assets via multiple cryptocurrency exchanges, and Elevate Health, a suite of applications focused on the behavioural health space, aiming to facilitate a number of cost-reducing solutions for behavioural healthcare providers, insurers, health authorities, families and employers · The revenue-generating Advisory Service Division has been relocated to Gibraltar, a jurisdiction which has taken a pragmatic and progressive approach to the regulation of blockchain and crypto businesses Financial summary · Revenue increased by 187% to GBP1,682,373 (2017: GBP586,263) · Total Comprehensive Loss* of GBP1,495, 424 (2017: total comprehensive income of GBP679,633) · Loss for the period from continuing operations GBP982,034 (2017: profit of GBP121,345) · Loss per share of GBP0.0079 (2017: profit per share of GBP0.001) · Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss amounted to GBP1.4m at 31 December 2018 (31 December 2017: available-for-sale financial assets GBP1.1m) · Successful fundraising totalling GBP367,125 completed in December 2018 · As at 31 December 2018 cash and cash equivalents amounted to GBP592,171 (31 December 2017: GBP1,396,070) * Loss for the period includes loss in value of tokens over the period of GBP973,147 The Directors present their report, together with the Group Financial Statements and Auditor's Report, for the year ended 31 December 2018. The comparative period is the year ended 31 December 2017. No dividends were paid or recommended to be paid during the year. Review of the Year Despite strong institutional investor interest in the blockchain sector throughout 2018, the crypto market sentiment shifted amidst sharp falls in cryptocurrency, most notably bitcoin, and token prices. Whilst the Company recorded its highest revenues on record of GBP1.68m for the period, the depreciation of the value of tokens globally affected Coinsilium's token holdings, preventing the Company showing a profit in the period. It is, however, important to note that the Company did not buy these tokens. Instead, these tokens were either granted following equity investments or received as payment for advisory services, and, moreover, the value of these tokens may recover in the future. The cooler reception to new token offerings in the second half of 2018 increased the overall interest for equity in blockchain ventures, and the Company has seen a renewed interest for traditional equity funding from startups. Notice of Annual General Meeting NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Coinsilium Group Limited will be held at the offices of Peterhouse Capital Limited, New Liverpool House, 15 Eldon Street, London, EC2M 7LD at 9.30am BST on 1 July 2019. Notice of the Annual General Meeting and audited accounts will shortly be available on the Company's website at https://www.coinsilium.com/ [1] The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381089 Coinsilium Group Limited Eddy Travia, CEO +44 (0) 20 3889 4312 Coinsilium Group Limited www.coinsilium.com [2] Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Peterhouse Capital Limited (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser) Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 SI Capital Limited (Broker) Notes to Editor About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a venture builder, investor and advisor, supporting early-stage blockchain technology companies and the digital token economy. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium harnesses its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in some of the world's leading blockchain projects such as RSK/RIF Labs and Factom. Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. For further information about Coinsilium, please visit www.coinsilium.com [3] Operating Review While the Company initially benefited from the wave of Initial Coin Offerings via its Advisory Services Division, the Company remains ideally placed to benefit from the appreciation of the value of its portfolio of equity stakes in blockchain companies. Throughout the year, the Company continued to support its portfolio companies and invested in two new blockchain ventures, Bundle Network and Elevate Health. The higher revenues and levels of activity of 2018 necessitated higher expenditures and management acted quickly to limit and reduce overheads as the market appetite for advisory services started to decline. Post year end As stated in previous announcements, the Board believes that the successful introduction of the DLT ('Distributed Ledger Technology") regulatory framework in Gibraltar will have a profound effect on the demand for alternative funding options in that jurisdiction and the Company therefore decided to relocate the management of its Advisory Services Division to Gibraltar. This strategic relocation not only reduces the Company's costs of operations in London, but also enables Coinsilium to allocate more resources towards investments and the provision of revenue generating activities such as its accelerator and advisory services. Advisory clients with a Token Generation Event either completed or to be completed post period fall within these sectors: Sector Advisory Clients Energy & Infrastructure Lition - a scalable public-private blockchain with deletable data features, made for commercial products in association with SAP. Lition's first commercial application is an energy P2P trading platform for producers and consumers. Healthcare Elevate Health - a suite of applications focused on the behavioural health space, aiming to facilitate a number of cost-reducing solutions for behavioural healthcare providers, insurers, health authorities, families and employers. Trade Finance LC Lite - a fully integrated platform for businesses to issue, amend and confirm Letters of Credit ('LC') that offers institutional and private investors the chance to fund asset based trades. Trading Bundle Network - a single platform to facilitate the trading of multiple digital assets via multiple cryptocurrency exchanges. Sports Data Olympia - Olympia aggregates, organizes and monetises amateur sports data. It also generates open gamification tools like the "Universal Rating" for each sport and the "Rewarding Engine". The created value is shared with the data providers. E-commerce AORA - a social marketplace connecting online shoppers to thousands of global merchants and millions of real world products available in the US and China, saving time and money by seamlessly managing the entire order and delivery process to more than 100+ countries. Loyalty WeWard (formerly URP) - The first mobile application from the URP team is called WeWard and it rewards users for distance walked and notifies them about offers at

