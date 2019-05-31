FCR continues to grow its property portfolio which, at 29 May 2019, represents lettable floor space of c 261,500 sqm compared to 175,000 at end-2017. To facilitate this growth, the company recently launched a new €30m bond issue and a share capital increase. FCR deploys its targeted higher leverage at property level, with the bank liabilities to book value of properties ratio at c 67% at end-2018. Meanwhile, it also managed to achieve a solid aggregate return of 32.3% on nine property disposals completed in FY18 (with additional profitable transactions in 2019 ytd), taking advantage of continuing strong underlying investment demand in the commercial real estate (CRE) market.

