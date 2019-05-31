DeA Capital produced a solid performance in Q119, with the alternative asset management division benefiting from performance-related fees, continuing its platform development, and launching new funds. NAV and the net cash position remained robust, and an unchanged €0.12 per share dividend was paid on 22 May 2019. We forecast a similar distribution in FY19, representing a prospective yield of more than 9%. Following the dividend payment, our adjusted net asset value per share is €1.75.

