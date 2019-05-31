GreenBank Capital Inc.: GreenBank Receives a Loan of $100,000 from Its Majority Owner and Sells Stake in Slabdeck

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2019 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE: GBC and OTCMKTS: GRNBF) ("GreenBank" or the "Company") announces that it has received a loan in the amount of $100,000CAD from its majority owner Mrs. Zara Wettreich. The loan is payable on demand and has a zero percent interest rate. The monies will facilitate the Company completing projects relating to its various portfolio companies and to supplement operating capital.

David Lonsdale, the President and CEO of Greenbank Capital commented, "These funds will contribute towards our working capital and be very useful as we continue to execute on our merchant banking model."

Separately, GreenBank has agreed to sell its entire holding in Slabdeck and exit the investment. Per the terms of the agreement, GreenBank has sold its entire stake in Slabdeck to the founder, and GreenBank and Slabdeck have settled all intercompany claims.

About GreenBank

GreenBank is a merchant banking business listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (trading symbols CSE: GBC and OTCMKTS: GRNBF and FRA: 2TL) and is included in the CSE Composite Index. GreenBank's 100% subsidiary GreenBank Financial Inc. is a merchant bank. GreenBank's portfolio companies comprise equity investments in 15 small cap businesses, namely; 52% of Blockchain Evolution Inc, owners of the world's first identification based blockchain, and developers of Xbook a user permissioned and revenue sharing social media platform; 24% of Ubique Minerals Limited, a zinc exploration company in Newfoundland, Canada; 50% of GBC Grand Exploration Inc, a gold exploration company in Newfoundland, Canada; 100% of Medik Blockchain Inc, providing blockchain based medical confidentiality systems to the healthcare community; 100% of Cannabis Blockchain Inc, developers of a digital information management system for the cannabis industry; 60% of Kabaddi Games Inc, developers of a mobile application game based on the sport of Kabaddi; 100% of North America Veterans Insurance Services Inc, an insurance agency holding company; 19% of Inside Bay Street Corporation, a financial news communications company; 35% of Gander Exploration Inc, a minerals exploration company in Newfoundland, Canada; 10% of Reliable Stock Transfer Inc, a Canadian small cap transfer agency; 25% of Buchans Wileys Exploration Inc, a minerals exploration company with interests in Newfoundland, Canada; 10% of The Lonsdale Group LLC, a USA based private equity company focused on small cap investments; 100% of Expatriate Assistance Services Inc, providing relocation services to expatriates; and 18.25% of Minfocus Exploration Corp (TSXV: MFX), a mineral exploration company.

For more information please see https://www.GreenBankCapitalinc.com or contact Mark Wettreich at (647) 693 9411 or by email mark@GreenBankCapitalinc.com.

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business and trading in the common stock of GreenBank Capital Inc., the raising of additional capital and the future development of the businesses comprising GreenBank's investment portfolio. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the company's management. Although the company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because GreenBank can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and GreenBank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

