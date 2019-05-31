SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their free downloadable article on the key benefits of financial risk assessment. The article offers detailed insights into the different types of financial risks faced by companies in the petroleum industry. The article also gives a comprehensive overview of how conducting financial risk assessment can help companies address various credit, liquidity, and operational risks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005381/en/

Key Benefits of Financial Risk Assessment. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With increasing market volatility in the UK, challenges for companies in different industries are on a rise. Companies are exposed to a variety of commodity and currency risks and susceptible to different financial risk factors. Energy companies are no exception. In fact, they are at an operational disadvantage as operating costs for them are comparatively higher. Download this free resource to know how we helped a petroleum company overcome all such challenges and save millions.

Conducting financial risks assessment is a tiresome task and requires a huge amount of data. Request a free demo to know how our experts can help you visualize data in real-time.

Key Benefits of Financial Risk Assessment

Gain Additional Cash Flows

Conducting financial risk assessment helps companies to efficiently disinvest stakes and monetize unexplored reserves. It disposes assets and enables companies to gain additional financial flexibility by delivering cash flows. In addition, it improves the growth rate of companies.

To know how companies can manage their financial risk and achieve additional cash flows, download the complete article here.

Manage Credit Risks

Often the financial and economic downturn impacts the financial stability of a large number of medium and small-sized businesses and retail customers associated with companies. Financial risk assessment solutions identify all such doubtful accounts of businesses and manage them, preventing significant losses for companies.

Addressing credit risks is vital for companies to ensure the growth of companies. Request a free proposal to access our complete portfolio of financial risk assessment solutions.

Improve Asset Allocation

Assessing financial risks helps companies to develop a risk profile and rate themselves into categories ranging from 1 to 7. This enables companies to improve financial planning and devise investment strategies that can improve the asset allocation of companies.

Get in touch with our analyststo know how companies in the petroleum industry are gaining a competitive edge by efficiently managing different types of financial risks.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want to gain more information? We're here to help you out! Tell us more about your business challenges.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005381/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us