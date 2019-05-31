Technavio's latest market research report on the global IT training market predicts the market to witness a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. This research report segments the market by service (infrastructure, development, database, security, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The emergence of virtual classroom training to gain popularity

With the growing adoption of virtual classrooms, the global IT training market has undergone a transition in recent years. Virtual classrooms offer a collaborative learning environment for end-users in an online setting, achieved through video conferencing. Also, it provides several benefits, including cost-efficiency and wider geographical accessibility, which will drive the adoption of virtual classrooms. Furthermore, vendors in the market are also integrating virtual classrooms in the existing curriculum to allow students to showcase their work, stream HD videos, and share files. As a result, the rising popularity of virtual classrooms in the global IT training market will boost market growth during the next few years.

Infrastructure segment will garner the highest share

The infrastructure service segment will garner the highest IT training market share. IT infrastructure management deals with the IT operational components in an enterprise. The primary demand for training in IT infrastructure seeks to bring about increasing adaptability, reduction in work duplication, adherence to standards, and interoperability between processes and systems. Also, the primary growth driver for this segment is the increasing adoption of cloud computing technologies coupled with the growing demand for skilled individuals in networking. This has called for rising core training opportunities in IT infrastructure, including optimized deployment, maintenance, configuration, and the upgrade of the enterprise operating systems.

"With the growing adoption of cloud and edge computing, the market has been witnessing an increase in demand for skilled professionals with certification in cloud computing technology. This has encouraged enterprises to partner with market vendors to facilitate IT training in their organizations. Such partnerships are allowing organizations to improve employee retention while creating a constant revenue stream for market vendors, says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

IT training to witness the fastest adoption in the APAC region

APAC is likely to witness the fastest IT training market growth in the forthcoming years. Factors including the rise in digitalization, adoption of emerging technologies, and the growing integration of cloud computing with existing systems are likely to have a positive impact on market growth. Also, vendors in the region are developing IT training modules to facilitate e-learning through the use of mobile devices. Furthermore, the growing popularity of IT training in APAC is also driven by the increasing adoption of e-learning and blended learning approach. Therefore, growing digital literacy and rising penetration of smartphones will boost the IT training market in the APAC region.

Some of the key topics covered in the global IT training market analysis include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. It provides detailed market research reports that provide clients with actionable insights to help them identify market opportunities and design effective strategies to optimize their market position.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio boasts of an extensive report library comprising of over 10,000 reports, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than a hundred Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets. Technavio helps companies to assess their competitive position within changing market scenarios.

