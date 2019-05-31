The tender is on June 28. This year's procurement exercise may allocate less capacity than previous auctions, due to lower demand for contracting new projects.The Brazilian energy regulator ANEEL has set a ceiling price of BRL276/MWh ($69.7, or 0.0697/kWh) for the A-4 auction planned for June 28. Wind technology was assigned the lowest ceiling price, at BRL208/MWh, while the highest - BRL331/MWh, was set for thermoelectric and biomass projects. The cap price of hydropower was slightly higher than that for PV, at BRL288/MWh. By way of comparison, in the last auction of the kind, held in April ...

