Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of its latest storyboard series on theUS healthcare industry. This article provides curated content on the global healthcare industry and also covers the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the US healthcare industry. The article also highlights some of the latest success stories of our clients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005404/en/

US Healthcare Industry Overview (Graphic: Business Wire)

The ongoing market transformation and technological innovations are bringing about significant opportunities and challenges for companies in the healthcare industry. This makes it difficult for healthcare companies to explore new avenues and business success. Therefore, healthcare companies need to stay updated of all the transformations happening in the industry and incorporate effective strategies to achieve business growth. Also, it becomes important for healthcare companies to tackle challenges coming their way to gain a leading edge in the market.

Current healthcare market and competitive dynamics require healthcare companies to keep abreast with market trends and innovations. Request a FREE brochure to gain more insights into our services portfolio and to know how our solutions will help you stay ahead of the competition.

US healthcare industry analysis

#1: Infiniti's competitive benchmarking analysis for a US healthcare industry client

A well-known healthcare company in the US healthcare industry was facing difficulties in analyzing their competitors' key business strategies and making changes in their business plans. Also, the client was facing difficulties in understanding performance gaps and identifying lucrative opportunities. By leveraging Infiniti's competitive benchmarking solution, they were able to outpace their key competitors and gain a leading market position in the US healthcare market. Read the complete success story here

#2: Why is market research a must for the healthcare industry?

Like all other industries, market research plays a major role in the healthcare industry. By incorporating market research solutions, healthcare companies can remain innovative by identifying profitable ways to enhance products and services. Furthermore, market research helps healthcare companies identify any gaps in their service delivery models. Want to know more leveraging healthcare market research? Read the complete article here

By constantly analyzing customer needs and conducting customer surveys, businesses can make effective changes in their business plans to enhance customer retention. Request a FREE proposal today!

#3: Infiniti's marketing strategy helped a US healthcare industry client to improve ROI

With the entry of new players in the US healthcare market, companies in the healthcare industry are experiencing stiff competition to stay ahead of their peers. A marketing strategy engagement is a standard approach for healthcare companies to engage with customers and build brand visibility. One of our clients leveraged our marketing strategy engagement to develop robust marketing campaigns and effectively engage with their customers. This helped them improve ROI and stay ahead of their competitors. To know the other benefits of leveraging our solution, Read the full story now

Request for more information to know more about the benefits of leveraging our solutions.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005404/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us