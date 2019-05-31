The "Q1 2019 Global Oil and Gas Discoveries Review Norway Leads with Highest Number of Discoveries in the Quarter" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report "Q1 2019 Global Oil and Gas Discoveries Review Norway Leads with Highest Number of Discoveries in the Quarter", reveals that globally, 23 oil and gas discoveries were made in Q1 2019. Of these, 11 each are conventional oil and conventional gas discoveries. L46/16- 31 was the only unconventional gas discovery in the quarter made in the UK. In terms of terrain, onshore accounted for the most with seven discoveries, followed by deepwater terrain with six discoveries. Shallow water and ultra-deepwater accounted for five discoveries each.

Regionally, Europe leads with eight discoveries, followed by Africa with four discoveries. North America and South America had three discoveries each with Asia and the Former Soviet Union (FSU) having two discoveries each in the quarter. Oceania had only one conventional gas discovery in the quarter.

Norway had the highest number of oil and gas discoveries globally in the first quarter (Q1) of 2019 with five discoveries. Of these, three were conventional oil discoveries and the remaining two were conventional gas discoveries. The US followed with three discoveries. Russia, Egypt, Guyana and the UK had two discoveries each in the quarter. Australia, Indonesia, Angola and Bolivia had one discovery each during the period.

Among operators, Statoil ASA and Exxon Mobil Corp led with three discoveries each in Q1 2019. Eni SpA and Total SA followed with two discoveries each. The rest of the operators had one discovery each during the quarter.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of tables

1.2 List of figures

2. Q1 2019 Global Oil and Gas Discoveries Review

2.1. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries in Q1 2019

2.2. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Countries

2.2.1. Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Countries in Q1 2019 vis-a-vis Q4 2018

2.3. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Operators

2.3.1. Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Operators in Q1 2019 vis-a-vis Q4 2018

2.4. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Well Terrain

2.4.1. Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Well Terrain in Q1 2019 vis-a-vis Q4 2018

2.5. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Resource Type

2.5.1. Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Resource Type in Q1 2019 vis-a-vis Q4 2018

3. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries in Q1 2019

4. Appendix

